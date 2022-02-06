BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,364,899 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 340,701 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.09% of SunCoke Energy worth $83,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,940,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,273,000 after purchasing an additional 101,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,840,083 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,699,000 after purchasing an additional 286,688 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 11.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 249,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 24,633 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 27.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 177,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 25.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXC stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $631.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.26. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $8.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SXC. TheStreet cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

