BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,180,857 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,093,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,180,857 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.51% of Globalstar worth $75,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 7.9% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 127,180 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 39.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 64.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,690 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Globalstar by 72.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,581 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of GSAT stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Globalstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.39 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 82.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

