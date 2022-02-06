BlackRock Inc. Sells 15,174 Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,405,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.71% of GrowGeneration worth $83,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in GrowGeneration by 6.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in GrowGeneration by 27.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after buying an additional 42,954 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in GrowGeneration by 17.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in GrowGeneration by 34.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in GrowGeneration by 9.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRWG opened at $8.10 on Friday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $482.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average is $22.45.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

