BlackRock Inc. Sells 18,662 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,980,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,662 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.94% of American Public Education worth $76,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APEI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 14.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 72,536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 14.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 44,320 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,567,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,437,000 after purchasing an additional 40,063 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 125.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 33,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 13.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 243,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 28,769 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $19.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.68 million, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.57.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $98.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.