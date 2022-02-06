BlackRock Inc. Sells 28,312 Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,517,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,312 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.08% of iShares India 50 ETF worth $78,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INDY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $582,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 36,065 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

iShares India 50 ETF stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. iShares India 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $41.30 and a 12 month high of $53.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.94.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $3.361 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares India 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.