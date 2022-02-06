BlackRock Inc. Sells 37,096 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,954,715 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,096 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.59% of First Foundation worth $77,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 5.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,056,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,779,000 after acquiring an additional 58,995 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 1.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 893,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,503,000 after acquiring an additional 15,981 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of First Foundation during the third quarter worth about $1,368,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 1.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,598,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,043,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Foundation during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. First Foundation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 34.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FFWM shares. Stephens started coverage on First Foundation in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

