BlackRock Inc. Sells 39,433 Shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,085,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.16% of PetMed Express worth $82,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 156.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 9,448.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 98,633.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PETS shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of PETS stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $46.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average is $27.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.02 million, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.51.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

PetMed Express Profile

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.