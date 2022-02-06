BlackRock Inc. Sells 49,661 Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,086,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,661 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.44% of Haynes International worth $77,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAYN. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Haynes International by 58.4% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 298,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 110,054 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 3.2% during the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 955,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,790,000 after acquiring an additional 29,864 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haynes International during the third quarter valued at $1,022,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 10.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 20,091 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 25.8% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 91,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 18,855 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAYN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Haynes International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Haynes International stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Haynes International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $47.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.91 and a beta of 1.34.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. Haynes International had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 283.88%.

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

