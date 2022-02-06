BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,713,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442,596 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.73% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $77,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 18.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 53,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 3,076 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,784.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16). Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 98.57% and a net margin of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $230.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.88%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWBI. Cowen cut Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Wesson Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

