B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $438.00.
A number of research firms have commented on BMRRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.39) to GBX 600 ($8.07) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail to GBX 675 ($9.08) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.
OTCMKTS BMRRY traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,401. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.30.
About B&M European Value Retail
B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.
