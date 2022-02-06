Bob’s Repair Tops One Day Volume of $4,515.00 (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 6th. Bob’s Repair has a market capitalization of $933,099.72 and $4,515.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded 53.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Profile

Bob’s Repair (BOB) is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

