BOMB (BOMB) Trading 6.3% Higher This Week

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, BOMB has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $256,625.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002792 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,059.80 or 1.00048513 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00073433 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00021000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00027386 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.63 or 0.00462971 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 895,275 coins and its circulating supply is 894,487 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

