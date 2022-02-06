BOMB Price Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One BOMB coin can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00002792 BTC on major exchanges. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $256,625.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,059.80 or 1.00048513 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00073433 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00021000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00027386 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.63 or 0.00462971 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 895,275 coins and its circulating supply is 894,487 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

