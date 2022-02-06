Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,880 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.4% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 189,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 80,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the third quarter worth $35,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $224,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $56.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $56.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.07.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $123.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.96 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPAY. Raymond James cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barrington Research cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

