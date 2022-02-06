Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 115.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.55% of Boyd Gaming worth $38,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BYD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.14.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $63.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.74. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $50.38 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.78% and a net margin of 13.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

