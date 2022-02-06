Bridge Mutual Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.52 Million (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Bridge Mutual has a total market capitalization of $9.52 million and approximately $230,030.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar.

Bridge Mutual Profile

Bridge Mutual’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Mutual directly using US dollars.

