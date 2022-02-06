Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.29.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MNRL shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

NYSE:MNRL opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.80 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $25.49.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $41.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 7,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $181,583.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 22,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $523,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,224 shares of company stock worth $2,083,964. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12,023.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

