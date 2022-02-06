Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,800,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,845 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $223,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

BMY opened at $64.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $144.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

