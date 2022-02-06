Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,648,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.67% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $65,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNL. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

NYSE:BNL opened at $22.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 1.17. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.42.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

