Brokerages Anticipate Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) to post $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adient’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.36. Adient posted earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 51.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. Adient had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays cut Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.11.

Adient stock opened at $44.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.06. Adient has a 12 month low of $34.08 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.99.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $366,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Adient by 792.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Adient in the second quarter worth about $71,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Adient by 36,420.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Adient by 12.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Adient by 34.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

