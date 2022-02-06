Brokerages Anticipate Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to Post $2.04 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.39. Mesa Laboratories reported earnings per share of $1.98 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $8.10 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $11.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 4.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet cut Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of MLAB stock traded down $1.89 on Friday, reaching $268.61. The stock had a trading volume of 23,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,011. Mesa Laboratories has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $333.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a current ratio of 11.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.76%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.02, for a total transaction of $1,599,239.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.77, for a total value of $327,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,171,321. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

