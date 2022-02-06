Brokerages Anticipate NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.24). NeuBase Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NeuBase Therapeutics.
NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,988,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,727,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after buying an additional 339,017 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 228,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NBSE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 95,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,981. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $49.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.16.
About NeuBase Therapeutics
NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorders. The firm’s therapies are built on a proprietary platform called PATrOL that encompasses a novel peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide technology combined with novel delivery shuttles that overcome many of the hurdles to selective mutation engagement, repeat dosing, and systemic delivery of genetic medicines.
