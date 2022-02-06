Brokerages Anticipate Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Procept BioRobotics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.38). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Procept BioRobotics will report full-year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.54). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Procept BioRobotics.

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $8.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRCT shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Procept BioRobotics from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRCT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter worth $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Procept BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter worth $135,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRCT traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.01. The stock had a trading volume of 99,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,398. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.58. Procept BioRobotics has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 23.21 and a current ratio of 23.94.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

