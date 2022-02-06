Brokerages Anticipate StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.54 Million

Analysts predict that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will post $179.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $178.50 million to $180.58 million. StarTek posted sales of $174.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year sales of $704.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $704.38 million to $705.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $714.50 million, with estimates ranging from $708.99 million to $720.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover StarTek.

Get StarTek alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on StarTek in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of StarTek stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $199.53 million, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. StarTek has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $9.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of StarTek by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of StarTek by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of StarTek by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of StarTek by 1,861.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 113,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StarTek during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

About StarTek

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StarTek (SRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.