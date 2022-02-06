Brokerages Anticipate Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $115.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to post sales of $115.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $114.48 million to $116.80 million. Triumph Bancorp reported sales of $97.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year sales of $484.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $481.70 million to $485.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $539.36 million, with estimates ranging from $534.20 million to $545.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 15.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on TBK. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $88.57 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $62.46 and a 12 month high of $136.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $1,965,187.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

