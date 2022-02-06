Brokerages Anticipate Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.03. Under Armour posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Under Armour.
Several research firms have weighed in on UAA. Morgan Stanley upgraded Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley cut their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.21.
NYSE UAA traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.57. 9,730,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,557,565. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24.
Under Armour Company Profile
Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.
