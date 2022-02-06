Brokerages Anticipate Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) to Post $0.45 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) will post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Valvoline’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.49. Valvoline reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. The firm had revenue of $835.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VVV shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $124,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,278 shares of company stock worth $186,322. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 44,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Valvoline by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Valvoline by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 16,450 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VVV opened at $32.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average of $33.20. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

