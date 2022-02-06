Brokerages Expect Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Brokerages expect Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) to report ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Astra Space’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Astra Space will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Astra Space.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ASTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Astra Space from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTR traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.33. 8,615,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,291,647. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.68. Astra Space has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $22.47.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTR. Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astra Space in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the third quarter worth about $155,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the third quarter worth about $1,356,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the third quarter worth about $501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

