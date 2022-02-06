Brokerages Expect IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for IBEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.34. IBEX reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that IBEX will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.96 million. IBEX had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 23.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

IBEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on IBEX from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on IBEX from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IBEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of IBEX stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.28. The stock had a trading volume of 10,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,949. IBEX has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $263.75 million, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in IBEX in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in IBEX by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in IBEX by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in IBEX by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IBEX by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares during the last quarter. 24.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

