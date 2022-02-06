Brokerages Expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to Post $0.55 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.56. Investar posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter. Investar had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 2.26%.

ISTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISTR. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Investar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Investar during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Investar during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 18.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Investar in the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Investar stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $19.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,146. The firm has a market cap of $203.54 million, a PE ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.34. Investar has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

