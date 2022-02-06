Brokerages Expect Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $214.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) will post sales of $214.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Janus International Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $214.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $214.95 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Janus International Group will report full year sales of $729.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $729.70 million to $729.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $867.03 million, with estimates ranging from $858.36 million to $875.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Janus International Group.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $187.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million.

A number of research firms have commented on JBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of JBI opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.83. Janus International Group has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $15.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Janus International Group by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 11,131,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,409 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,547,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,770,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,087,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Janus International Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,972,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

