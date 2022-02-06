Brokerages Expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $403.33 Million

Brokerages expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will post sales of $403.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $397.61 million to $409.10 million. Medical Properties Trust posted sales of $362.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Medical Properties Trust.
Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 46,471 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $473,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MPW stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.55.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 116.67%.
About Medical Properties Trust
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.
