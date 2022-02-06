Brokerages Expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $403.33 Million

Brokerages expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will post sales of $403.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $397.61 million to $409.10 million. Medical Properties Trust posted sales of $362.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 46,471 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $473,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

