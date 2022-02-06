Brokerages Expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.77 Billion

Brokerages expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report $2.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.88 billion. MGM Resorts International posted sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 85.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year sales of $9.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.97 billion to $12.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $44.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $51.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 2.34.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $162,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,200 shares of company stock worth $5,311,864. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 62.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

