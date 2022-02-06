Brokerages Expect NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NextNav’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextNav will report full year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.45) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NextNav.
NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million.
NextNav stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.12. 91,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,697. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. NextNav has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $15.32.
About NextNav
NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.
