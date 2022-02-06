Brokerages Expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $123.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) to announce sales of $123.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $121.00 million and the highest is $126.15 million. Sierra Wireless reported sales of $120.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year sales of $448.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $444.30 million to $451.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $527.23 million, with estimates ranging from $523.90 million to $530.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sierra Wireless.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.34. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $82.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWIR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of SWIR opened at $14.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.10. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $20.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.