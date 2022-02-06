Brokerages Expect Third Coast Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Third Coast Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBX) to report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Third Coast Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.20. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Third Coast Bancshares.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.97 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCBX. Stephens began coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

TCBX stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.92. 29,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,450. Third Coast Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services.

