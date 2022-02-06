Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.13 EPS

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share.

NYSE:BBU traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.40. 7,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,439. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average is $45.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.48. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $37.85 and a twelve month high of $51.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.62%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Business Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

