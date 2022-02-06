Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,592,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 275,170 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.22% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $201,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

BIP opened at $60.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.46. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 0.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $62.48.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.24%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BIP shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James set a $70.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.