Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BEP traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.80. 731,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,136. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.86 and a beta of 0.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 583,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,751 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $22,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BEP. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bankshares upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

