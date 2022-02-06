Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.06. Brooks Automation posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 85.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $136.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.53 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 11.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th.

AZTA traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,630. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.04. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $70.17 and a 52-week high of $124.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a �cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the �pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally.

