BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $198.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BTGOF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday. HSBC lowered BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on BT Group from GBX 235 ($3.16) to GBX 240 ($3.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

BT Group stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. BT Group has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $2.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.25.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

