Bunicorn (BUNI) Market Cap Tops $580,467.92

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Bunicorn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. Bunicorn has a total market capitalization of $580,467.92 and approximately $109,622.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00051082 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.66 or 0.07150565 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00055225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,591.37 or 0.99676807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00052770 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006630 BTC.

Bunicorn Coin Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Bunicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bunicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

