Burger Swap Price Tops $1.91 on Top Exchanges (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $34.35 million and $6.87 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burger Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.91 or 0.00004584 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Burger Swap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00042247 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00109821 BTC.

Burger Swap Coin Profile

Burger Swap (BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 18,018,136 coins. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Burger Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burger Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.