Bytecoin (BCN) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $37.15 million and $42,252.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.27 or 0.00409151 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000312 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

