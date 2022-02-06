Bytecoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $50,759.00 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $35.46 million and approximately $50,759.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

