ByteNext Price Up 14.9% This Week (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. ByteNext has a total market cap of $943,500.60 and $819.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ByteNext coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ByteNext has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ByteNext alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00051834 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,064.90 or 0.07149797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00055411 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,767.45 or 0.99767842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00053683 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006515 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.