Bytom Price Tops $0.0286 on Exchanges (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 6th. In the last week, Bytom has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for $0.0286 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. Bytom has a market capitalization of $46.79 million and $2.46 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.46 or 0.00297321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00011352 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001957 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,733,170,350 coins and its circulating supply is 1,636,364,994 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

