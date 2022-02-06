BZEdge Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 73.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last seven days, BZEdge has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. BZEdge has a market cap of $808,040.82 and approximately $127.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BZEdge coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00050943 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,986.43 or 0.07163588 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00055117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,572.20 or 0.99719943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00052694 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006629 BTC.

About BZEdge

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. The official website for BZEdge is getbze.com . The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge . BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin

Buying and Selling BZEdge

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BZEdge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BZEdge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

