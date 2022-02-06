C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Position Boosted by Ossiam

Ossiam increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 434.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 31,968 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. LGL Partners LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 50,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 19,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,013.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 273,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,802,000 after purchasing an additional 249,002 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $50,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,566,873. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $88.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.22 and its 200-day moving average is $95.86. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Bank of America upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.