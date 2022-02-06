Caas Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 914,049 Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 914,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,765,000. Jackson Financial comprises 0.5% of Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.97% of Jackson Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JXN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at $76,744,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at $41,618,000. Attestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at $30,316,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at $17,884,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at $11,479,000. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Paul Chadwick Myers bought 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.95 per share, with a total value of $1,268,575.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $38.95 on Friday. Jackson Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $24.03 and a 12 month high of $47.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.